Job seekers rolled in early to the University of Guam job fair, which boasted more than 50 employers looking to hire new workers.

One thing was clear from the time The Guam Daily Post spent at the event: the motivation to participate in the job fair was the same for potential employers and employees - opportunity.

Mikhael Layon was one of the many job seekers who walked into a maze of potential employers Friday morning, open to the future potential employers could bring as recruiters from various industries gathered at the UOG Calvo Field House.

“It makes it a whole lot easier, just everyone getting together, I like the atmosphere, just being able to see multiple recruiters at once,” Layon said of the job fair.

Layon, 23, just recently separated from the Navy. He told the Post he knew exactly what he wanted in an employer, given his prior military work service.

“I am looking for flexibility and a good working environment. I went to Joint Region Marianas, … (Department of Defense Education Activity) and U.S. Customs (and Border Protection) so far. I am really interested in working for any one of them,” he said, not even halfway through speaking to all the employers who turned out for the fair.

Layon will be attending UOG in the fall and has been looking for a job where he can apply skills he learned while in the military.

“I’ve been looking for about two months now. It’s been pretty OK with all the opportunities Guam has been giving me, but I am looking for a certain skill set where I can showcase my skill sets at,” Layon said. “I am trying to do security with federal or any administrative job I can get with human resources."

Wide range of jobs

There were many options for job seekers to meet and mingle with representatives of private, local government and federal government entities in various industries including tourism, which took a heavy hit with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dusit Thani Guam Resort was one of several employers from the hotel industry that jumped on the opportunity to build its applicant pool.

“It's going pretty well, we do have a couple of people who signed up already. It’s pretty engaging, they are asking about our open positions. … We do have quite a few, we have several properties that are under Dusit Guam, we have Dusit Thani, Dusit Beach, The Bayview, The Dusit Place, so we do have quite a few positions,” Arnie Velasco, Dusit Guam's recruitment manager, told the Post.

The hotel group is increasing its overall staff as tourism rebounds with travel restrictions easing across the island's source markets in Asia, Velasco said.

“We are trying to get back to normal, the COVID-19 pandemic is pretty much over, we just want to ensure our company is up to staffing, make sure that when tourism does go back to normal as well we are fully prepared for that,” he said.

While the UOG job fair provided employers with an opportunity to engage potential applicants, Velasco shared some insight into what Dusit was looking for in an employee.

“What we actually look for is mainly attitude. If you see here, ... our values: care, commit and can-do - what we look for is the 'can-do’ attitude. Someone who is more than willing to help our employees and guests. You can have zero work experience, but as long as you have the right attitude, that’s what we are looking for,” Velasco said.

Attendees were encouraged to dress in business attire and to have their resumes on hand. Valasco said job fairs are an opportunity for applicants to stand out among the crowd.

“Going back to, if they’re really engaging, have that attitude where they’re very positive, we also like to see them smile, that’s like the first impression is a lasting impression, kind of thing,” Velasco said.

What employers were looking for in a potential hire varied according to each company at the UOG job fair.

Jackie Sanchez, human resources manager for Core Tech International Corp., described what her company looked for in the construction industry. The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with both the Dusit Thani and Core Tech.

“In an employee - how do they present themselves in the first place and how interested they are in the position they are applying for,” Sanchez said. “I think personal presentation and qualifications make applicants stand out."

Sanchez said Core Tech International was actively working to bulk up manpower in light of the company’s growing needs.

“We have a lot of openings and a lot of new projects to offer, so we’re really in a hurry to have new talents to join the company,” she said.

With the military buildup ramping up, the construction industry on Guam is anticipated to have an increased need for skilled manpower.

Sanchez also recognized that employers needed to have something to offer potential applicants.

"We have good benefits and a competitive salary. We are one of the largest construction companies on Guam. We also have different affiliates that offer good opportunities for everyone on the island. Hopefully we get a good turnout at the job fair,” she said.

It was the same notion shared by Velasco, who gave an example of what Dusit Thani has done for him and his career in the tourism industry.

“I’ve been with the company for eight years now since pre-opening. I actually came from a culinary background, but I am the recruitment manager here. That kind of shows you that there’s a lot of development, a lot of training that we offer to our employees. So if the path that you are looking for is not what you really want, we have so many other opportunities,” Velasco said.

The job fair was hosted by the university’s Career Development Office.