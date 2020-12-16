UOG Latte Tones and Mangilao Hot Jazz Band present Quarantine Quistmas Quoncert

The University of Guam Latte Tones and the Mangilao Hot Jazz Band are inviting the community to their virtual holiday show, the “Quarantine Quistmas Quoncert.”

The groups will perform two shows, one Friday and one Saturday, both from 7:30-9 p.m. The performances will be streamed live via Zoom at http://url.uog.edu/QQQ.

“The students have worked diligently in preparing performances to kick off the holiday season,” said Randall Johnson, professor of music.

Each student has individually recorded himself or herself from a quiet space at home. Staff recording engineers and videographers combined the recordings into distinct choral or instrumental performances.

“We also have some stunning vocal and piano solos,” Johnson said. “This is a rare opportunity to hear and see the results of student musicians working individually in their own recording spaces.”