UOG launches support groups for caregivers of dementia patients

Starting this week, caregivers of people with dementia will have a regular lifeline to peer support, as well as health care professionals and others with dementia expertise.

As part of its telehealth geriatric support services, the Isa Psychological Services Center at the University of Guam will host online caregiver support groups four times a month. The service is in collaboration with the UOG School of Health Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program, according to a release from the university.

The support groups are open free of charge to partners, family members and other caregivers of people with dementia. The groups will provide a safe place to share the stresses and challenges, successes and rewards of caring for a loved one with dementia with others who may be going through similar experiences. The groups will also provide a forum for caregivers to participate in presentations led by health care professionals and other community members with expertise in caring for people with dementia.

The support groups will be facilitated by Isa Psychological Services Center counselors Annie Fay Camacho and Nikolas Gutierrez, who each hold a bachelor's degree in psychology; Health Services of the Pacific social worker Rhoda Orallo, who holds a master's in social work; and clinical psychologist Dr. Iain Twaddle of the Isa Psychological Services Center.

The support groups will be conducted remotely via phone, text and video sessions during the pandemic.

Sessions start Wednesday

Sessions will be held year-round starting Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the following times:

• 6-8 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month; and

• 10 a.m.-noon on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

Participation in the support groups is client-centered and confidential.

To sign up for an online caregiver support group, call or email Annie Fay Camacho at 735-2883 or isa@triton.uog.edu, or Rhoda Orallo at 735-3277 or nfcspmgr@teleguam.net.