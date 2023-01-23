UOG looking for child artists, age 5 to 18

The University of Guam wants local children to submit their work for a special publication featuring youth art.

University officials are looking for young artists to participate in a series of creative writing and art workshops aiming to inspire kids to become published artists, the university announced in a press release.

The UOG Press is looking for young artists, age 5 to 18, to submit work such as poetry, photographs, short stories, music and creative essays to showcase to the community.

“We want our youth to have the opportunity to become published artists. They’ll be able to see their work on the page, alongside other creatives and they can take pride in sharing it with family and friends,” said Kiana Brown, project manager for youth empowerment initiatives at UOG Press.

Brown said it is the initiative’s aim to cultivate youth art and give children a place where they can share their stories and what they believe is most important to them.

UOG Press will be hosting a workshop series and publishing a special youth collection funded by the Governor of Guam Education Assistance and Youth Empowerment Grant, the university said in the release.

This is the beginning of a series of projects that are aimed at fostering cultural literacy and creative expression in Guam’s youth, UOG said in the release.

Photographers and artists may submit up to five photographs or art pieces and writers may submit up to 10 pages of work.

Artwork and stories must be submitted no later than Friday, Sept. 1, to uogpress@triton.uog.edu.

Additional guidelines can be found on www.uog.edu/uogpress/youth-call-for-submissions.