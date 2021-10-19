The University of Guam is kicking off its 70th anniversary celebration with a virtual ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, on Zoom. The public is invited to view the ceremony and can register to attend the event at https://url.uog.edu/70th.

“Over the course of 70 years, the University of Guam has, in some way, been a part of everyone’s lives in this region,” said UOG President Thomas W. Krise. “So we’re excited to share this milestone with the entire community.”

Established as the Territorial College of Guam in 1952 with 13 staff members and 200 students, the University of Guam now employs more than 500 full-time employees and serves a student population of more than 3,000.

The university has conferred more than 19,000 degrees to alumni serving as professionals around the world and brings more than $14 million in federal research funding to the island and region every year.

Annmarie Muna, owner of local company AM Insurance, and Christine Baleto, who holds the local franchise for FROOTS and also serves as CFO for Docomo Pacific, have been tapped to serve as honorary co-chairpersons for the committee.

“Having two of our successful Triton business alumnae at the helm is very special,” Krise said. “The committee is well-tailored to ensure the Triton spirit is infused into every part of the anniversary year celebrations.”

Following the kickoff ceremony, a 70th anniversary webpage will be launched to keep the community apprised of activities and events.