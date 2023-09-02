Lotte Duty Free Guam now features merchandise from the University of Guam at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority.

UOG's branded apparel began selling in Lotte for its “Guam Cultural Center” at the end of July, with T-shirts and sweaters becoming the most in-demand products, according to Daewoong Chen, CEO of Lotte Duty-Free Guam.

“We are pleased to partner with University of Guam to have this opportunity to promote Guam’s merchandise to all passengers who come through Guam International Airport. The UOG T-shirts and sweaters are attractive to those customers who want wearable souvenirs which are original-looking and unique," says Chen. "The merchandise has been moving steadily since we introduced them in our store.”

Short- and long-sleeve T-shirts, pullover and zipped hoodies, and crew-neck sweaters are available, with prices ranging from $22 for short-sleeve T-shirts to $53 for zip-up hoodies.