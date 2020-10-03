A recent study found that more than a quarter of the island's children between the ages of 2 and 8 were found to be obese or overweight.

Published Aug. 20 in the journal Nutrients, the findings by the University of Guam Children's Healthy Living Program puts Guam just above the national average for childhood obesity.

“The big — and concerning — take-home message is the unhealthy habits and behavioral patterns we found likely contributing to this high rate: too much screen time, the processed and sugary foods and beverages, and, most surprisingly, poor sleeping habits,” said co-author and program lead Rachael T. Leon Guerrero, a registered dietitian who holds a doctorate in human nutrition. “It’s a dangerous territory to be in since childhood weight issues can lead to obesity in adulthood.

A survey of 860 children and their caregivers found a rise in unhealthy habits that contribute to a sedentary lifestyle that could lead to an increased "risk for health problems like cardiovascular disease and cancer among others" in adulthood.

The survey found:

• 99% of children did not consume the recommended daily fruit and vegetable intake (1 to 1.5 cups per day);

• 40% did not meet the recommended daily hours of sleep (between eight and 11 hours). Obese or overweight children are statistically more likely to suffer from sleep disturbances;

• Nearly 85% of children exceeded the two-hour recommended limit of screen time. The average was five hours per day;

• 83% consumed sugary and sweet beverages. The recommended consumption is zero;

• Roughly 80% of the participants said they ate a westernized diet, which contains processed, high-fat, and sugary foods. They were twice as likely to be overweight or obese;

• 58% of the children surveyed came from families living below the poverty line; and

• More than 80% were receiving some form of food assistance.

The data released by UOG filled a gap in data collection across the United States, which normally doesn't consider health trends among Pacific Islanders.

“We need to better understand these types of disparities so we can help our communities and their children maximize their health and well-being,” Leon Guerrero said.

The Children’s Healthy Living Program for Remote Underserved Minority Populations in the Pacific Region is a partnership among the University of Guam, the government and schools. The program aims to track children’s weight rates on Guam and throughout the region to implement interventions and improve the overall health quality and lifestyle for the region's children. Data was collected in March 2020, with results expected in 2021.

Researchers included Leon Guerrero, L. Robert Barber, Tanisha F. Aflague, Yvette C. Paulino, Margaret P. Hattori-Uchima and Mark Acosta from the University of Guam, Lynne R. Wilkens from the University of Hawaii Cancer Center and Rachel Novotny from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The study was supported with grants from U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

