The University of Guam has announced three finalists in the search for its 12th president. Two are well known in Guam education, while the third finalist has international experience.

The three finalists, selected out of 31 applicants, are Anita Borja Enriquez, Mary Okada and LeGene Quesenberry - all “high-level talent,” according to Agapito Diaz, chair of the presidential search committee.

“Each candidate has a wide range of experiences and executive expertise,” Diaz said Thursday in a press release. "We are excited with what they each potentially have to offer toward the continued progress and growth of the university."

UOG's current president, Thomas Krise, has announced he will retire Aug. 5 after serving a five-year term.

Enriquez

Enriquez currently serves as the university’s senior vice president and provost, and is described in her biography on the university’s website as “a staunch advocate for developing economies and building social mobility and local capacity among students and residents in small island communities.”

Her contributions to the university include the launch of the professional MBA program as the dean of the UOG School of Business and Public Administration.

"Recently, she supported the transformation of academic and research units, and led the increase of graduation rates from 27% to 41.2% within five years,” the UOG website states in its profiles of the finalists. "She secured $2+ million (in a) USDOE grant to fund the Triton Advising Center and leveraged approximately $30 million in American Rescue Plan Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to support UOG’s pivot to remote instruction and work during the COVID-19 pandemic period, providing direct student relief funding and support for remote teaching, learning and operations."

Okada

Okada currently serves as the president of Guam Community College. She is the longest-serving president in the school’s history.

"Under her leadership, GCC has advanced its support to increase the capacity of the island’s skilled workforce through innovative programs such as work-ready boot camps, added and developed new programs including GCC’s first Bachelor of Science in Career and Technical Education, and undergone campus modernization through new construction and the renovation of eight buildings,” her biography states.

Okada has a background in accounting and management, which benefited the college’s ability to access grant funding.

"Her fiscal guidance has resulted in more than two consecutive decades of clean audits for GCC, and the awarding of numerous grants and low-interest federal loans that have allowed for campus upgrades even in the face of severe fiscal challenges,” the website states.

Quesenberry

Quesenberry is described as a noted scholar and professor who has a “passion for education and the development of excellence among her students, faculty members and staff,” according to UOG's presidential search candidate biography.

"She has led diverse teams to expand and strengthen academic programs, create strategic partnerships, improve institutional fiscal health, increase enrollment, build capital improvements and fundraise for key initiatives. She was a board member of the Association of Chief Academic Officers and was appointed to the President’s Commission on Human Rights and the President’s Commission on the Status of Women,” the UOG website states.

Specializing in higher education law and policy, her legal career has taken her around the world.

"Her extensive international experience includes work with the British Crown Government offices in Hong Kong to provide research for the Sino-British Joint Declaration; the United Nations to create a leadership academy for women in the Kingdom of Bahrain; the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs and the American Councils for International Education to reform legislation and curriculum in support of transitioning economies in Kazakhstan, Russia and Bulgaria; the Department of Trade and Industry in South Africa to further the goals of the Black Economic Empowerment program; the Abu Dhabi Education Council to establish a federated data repository to improve higher education evaluation in the United Arab Emirates; and the American Bar Association to develop the Human Rights curriculum in Bahrain,” the website sated.

The three finalists were selected after an “extensive interview” process, according to UOG.

They will visit the campus in the coming weeks to meet with faculty, staff, students, administrators and the Board of Regents. The dates have not been announced.