Bulbophyllum raulersoniae is the name given by University of Guam researchers to a local orchid that has been known to local botanists for decades but has never been properly described, according to the university.

The orchid native to Guam and Rota is no longer among the estimated 86% of land-dwelling species on Earth that have not yet been documented, according to an article just published in Orchideen Journal by the Western Pacific Tropical Research Center at UOG.

The posthumous species carries Lynn Raulerson's name, who served as the UOG herbarium's long-standing curator and was the person who originally identified the taxon as being distinctive.

The description was written by Jim Cootes, an Australian taxonomist, Charles A. "CJ" Paulino, a doctoral student in environmental science at UOG, and Benjamin E. Deloso, a gardener at the Missouri Botanical Garden who received his master's degree in environmental science from UOG in 2020. Bulbophyllum cootesii is commonly referred to as Cootes' Bulbophyllum, according to the Smithsonian Gardens.

“Trekking up Mount Lamlam multiple times to make our observations made me appreciate the importance of the habitat as a whole, not just the species we were studying,” said Paulino. “The ecosystem along the Lamlam-Alifan ridge is truly a special place containing some of Guam’s most interesting plants and animals. I hope this study encourages others to both conserve and restore our native habitat for the benefit of all that call Guam home.”

A step toward federal protection

The orchid is only known to exist on the islands of Guam and Rota in limestone woods that are at least 500 feet above sea level.

The Lamlam-Alifan ridge in southern Guam serves as a sanctuary for the species, which may have a significantly smaller historical geographic range now due to habitat destruction, according to their report.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature was advised by the authors to classify the species as endangered.

'A special orchid unique to the Marianas'

The scientists came to the conclusion that it was unique from the other Bulbophyllum species found in the Mariana Islands.

It is small and develops on host plants, like pandanus which produces a single, 1 cm wide flower.

There are 30 documented species of orchids in the Mariana Islands, of which four are thought to be unique to the archipelago and seven to Micronesia.

The Bulbophyllum genus now has 2,200 species total, including B. raulersoniae.