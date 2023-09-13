Sandra McKeever is now the new chairperson of the University of Guam Board of Regents. She began on Sept. 1, succeeding former Chairwoman Liza J. Provido.

President and CEO of the locally owned wealth management firm, Asia Pacific Financial Management Group, McKeever has 24 years of experience in financial planning for the businesses, organizations and residents of Guam and Micronesia. She was also the former president of the Guam Chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, a former board member of the Guam Chamber of Commerce and the founding member of Teach Money, a nonprofit that runs the Securities Industry and Financial Market’s Stock Market Game, according to UOG.

McKeever graduated UOG's Class of 1999 from the School of Business and Public Administration, where she earned her bachelor's degree in marketing.