UOG names Wood professor emeritus of nursing

EMERITUS: University of Guam Board of Regents representatives present retired faculty member Kathryn Wood with a certificate naming her emeritus professor of nursing at UOG on Nov. 18. Wood, who holds a doctorate in nursing, served the university for 30 years and was division chair of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program from 2008 to 2010 and again from 2016 to 2020. She led UOG nursing students to a 100% pass rate — surpassing the national average of 92% — in the NCLEX national exam for registered nurses for four consecutive cohorts. Shown taking part in the presentation are, from left, Ana Joy Mendez, associate professor of nursing; Anita Borja Enriquez, senior vice president and provost; Wood; and Margaret Hattori-Uchima, dean of the School of Health. Photo courtesy of UOG