A social movement on Guam is examined in a book released Friday titled “Indigenous Peoples, Heritage, and Landscape in the Asia Pacific: Knowledge Co-Production and Empowerment.”

The book compiles several cases throughout the Asia Pacific region in which collaborative research is reconnecting local and indigenous relations to the landscape, and empowering indigenous and descendant communities, according to the University of Guam in a press release.

Else Demeulenaere authored the Guam-focused chapter — titled “Prutehi Litekyan: A social movement to protect biocultural diversity and restore indigenous land sovereignty on Guåhan.”

It focuses on the action group Prutehi Litekyan, or Save Ritidian, a key player in the social movement protesting the construction of a Live Fire Training Range for the military in an area, known as Tailålo’, of historic and cultural significance to the CHamoru people, the UOG press release stated.

Demeulenaere, who serves as associate director of the Center for Island Sustainability at UOG and is a candidate for a doctorate in interdisciplinary studies, used social movement theory to guide her research and writing of the chapter, according to UOG.

She is also part of Prutehi Litekyan, which she said provided her with a deeper understanding of the movement, its weight and the people behind it.

Tailålo’ is an area of environmental significance, with more than 180 acres of limestone forest inhabited by endemic, endangered and threatened species. It is home to the last, critically endangered adult Håyun lågu tree (Serianthes nelsonii).

Her research analyzed the National Environmental Policy Act to determine if it effectively addresses both environmental protection and the indigenous rights of the CHamoru people. Her chapter describes the difference in how the landscapes of Tailålo’ and Litekyan are viewed by the CHamoru people and the NEPA.

In conclusion, she suggests, according to the UOG press release, “A bottom-up approach is needed guided by a co-production of knowledge recognizing and respecting indigenous perspectives and practices.”

