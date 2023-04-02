UOG: New pay raise law may threaten WASC accreditation

Pay raises recently signed into law Friday were welcomed by many government of Guam employees, but while praise was given to those who helped make the law possible, it appears the legislation could be a double-edged sword for the University of Guam.

Randall Wiegand, UOG's acting president, wrote in a letter to lawmakers days before the governor signed the bill into law that the language contained in Bill 24-37, now Public Law 37-107, may be a problem for the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, threatening accreditation of the university.

The law appropriates $21 million to the Department of Administration to fund a 22% raise for government employees under the General Pay Plan. The law also covers more than $1.1 million to UOG to pay the adjustments to its employees affected by the GPP.

The pay raises went into effect April 1, as promised by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

While UOG specifically asked to be given funds to implement the raises, a condition placed by lawmakers that tuition rates are not raised through 2025 has Wiegand concerned.

In his letter to senators following the bill's passage, Wiegand said the “language is problematic in that there is a conflict with the WASC Senior College and University Commission accreditation standards to which the university is subjected.”

Wiegand explained that WASC criteria require that universities have “appropriate autonomy from bodies with who they are affiliated such as the government of Guam.”

UOG does not plan to increase tuition in the next academic year, provided lawmakers appropriate its requested budget, but without a full $42 million spending plan approved, officials have said the university would need to explore raising tuition.

Wiegand asserted that numerous meetings have been held with lawmakers in discussing UOG's fiscal year 2024 budget request, and called the inclusion of the language “not substantive,” as UOG decided to uphold the suspension on tuition rate increase implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic in light of student struggles.

'Viewed as interference'

With the university’s only other major source of funding operations aside from local appropriations being revenues from tuition fees, Wiegand wrote that WASC may find the pay raise law to be infringing on UOG's required autonomy.

“We are concerned that the restricting of tuition increases will be viewed as interference with a substantive decision of the university by the WASC Senior College and University Commission. In the past, the university has been cited for interference from external bodies,” the acting president said.

During the bill's signing ceremony, the governor said funding the GPP raises was the “right thing to do, because it’s sustainable and we’re losing the workforce.”

When reached for comment just prior to the bill signing, UOG stated while officials have reached out to both the Guam Legislature and the Office of the Governor, there were no “further updates at this time.”

In his letter, however, UOG's acting president outlined a lose-lose scenario, wherein if the university rejects the funds, employees would not be able to receive a raise colleagues in government will get.

“The tuition restriction only applies if UOG receives the appropriation. However, if the University does not accept the appropriation, then classified employees of the University would not receive the same pay adjustments as other employees of the government who are in the same positions and do the same type of work. This would create additional issues of parity in the updated pay plan, which is antithetical to what this bill is trying to achieve,” Wiegand concluded in the letter.