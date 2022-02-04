UOG, Northern Marianas College partner to promote, expand regional knowledge

The University of Guam and Northern Marianas College in Saipan formally signed and celebrated a Memorandum of Understanding establishing an NMC division within UOG Press.

The division will publish peer-reviewed works about the Northern Mariana Islands and/or by authors from the NMI with a dedication to expanding accessibility to knowledge about the island chain and sharing the knowledge, wisdom, and creativity of its people, UOG stated in a press release.

“The University of Guam and the Northern Marianas College each have a legacy of building up island communities through their academic programs, including by creating educational resources about Micronesia’s history and culture,” said Monique Storie, dean of university libraries at UOG. “With this agreement, we are able to combine our efforts in ways that respond to our respective communities’ interests, expand our educational reach, and help the world to know more about these islands that we call home. The possibilities of this agreement are exciting.”

Storie, UOG President Thomas W. Krise and Senior Vice President and Provost Anita B. Enriquez and other UOG administrators welcomed NMC President Galvin Deleon Guerrero and NMC Vice President of Administration and Advancement Frankie Eliptico to the UOG campus for a signing ceremony and tour of UOG Press.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to officials, the partnership between the two institutions embodies UOG's 70th anniversary theme of “Transforming Lives, Advancing Communities” and advances a key initiative of the university’s Para Hulo’ Strategic Plan of partnering with organizations and institutions regionwide to improve all aspects of community life.

Under the new imprint of UOG Press, NMC plans to publish one title per year along with an annual journal that will feature academic and literary writing and artwork from NMI authors and artists.

“We hope to give voice to the community’s shared experience of surviving and thriving despite tragedy and trauma,” Deleon Guerrero said. “In other words, having sailed through turbulent waters, the college’s proa now sails ahead with a focus on learning, lifting the tide for everyone.”

The imprint and the annual journal are at the beginning stages of their development, and further details for how NMI authors and artists can submit their work will be forthcoming.