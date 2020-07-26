UOG nursing students pass licensure exam on first try

All 31 graduates from the University of Guam nursing program in the Class of 2019 have passed the National Council Licensure Examination on their first attempt, according to UOG officials.

"It felt like a huge weight was lifted from my shoulders. I felt like if I didn’t pass the first time, it would have been the end of the world," said GMH nurse Janna Malig-on said of passing the exam.

Of the 2019 graduates, 94% are now employed on Guam as registered nurses. Twenty-six work at Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City and three in private clinics. Two graduates were military dependents and are employed as registered nurses off island.

Malig-on said working as a nurse at GMH has taught her how to be resilient and to never underestimate the power of good teamwork, especially during the current heath emergency.

"Becoming a nurse during the pandemic is much more difficult because everyone’s safety is so much more at stake. We had to consider how much we were willing to risk to continue working in this profession," Maling-on said.

UOG President Thomas W. Krise, noted the current public health emergency "has underscored the demand for, and value of, credentialed health care professionals and nurses."

“It’s an amazing accomplishment that our nursing program here at UOG is helping to fill this demand with the utmost efficiency," Krise said.

The class’s 100% first-time pass rate, which includes both spring and fall graduates, exceeds the national pass rate of 91.2% for recipients of bachelor's degrees and the international rate of 45.5%, according to the university.

“Our nursing graduates continue to excel, and we are so proud of their determination as well as the dedication of our staff and faculty,” said Margaret Hattori-Uchima, dean of the UOG School of Health. “We receive feedback all the time from local employers and national program partners how impressed they are with our nursing students’ skills and adaptability, and these exam results solidify that.”

The last four graduating classes, from 2016 to 2019, have had a 99% first-time pass rate or higher, resulting in nearly 100 registered nurses entering the workforce, stated a UOG press release.