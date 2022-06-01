The Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Guam invites all middle school, high school, and community college teachers to a free workshop this summer to learn creative ways to integrate entrepreneurship into their curriculum.

The workshop, titled “Atisa: Building Youth Entrepreneurship through Education,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the C4EI in the School of Business and Public Administration building.

“One of the biggest advantages of introducing entrepreneurship at a young age is the opportunity to learn important life skills, such as teamwork, networking, problem-solving, critical thinking, innovation, and self-discipline,” said Angel Paulino, who will assist the workshop. “Educators can encourage students to think big and to imagine the possibilities they could develop to help solve the problems we have right here at home.”

Atisa is a CHamoru word meaning to intensify or accelerate. The goal of the workshop is to ultimately to spur an entrepreneurial spirit within students, moving them past the initial stage of idea generation into the implementation of a successful and profitable company.

Teachers and educational leaders looking for adaptive and immersive practices to learn the foundations of entrepreneurship, critical thinking, and cross-cultural interactions in business are encouraged to apply. Registration is limited to the first 10 applicants and can be submitted online at url.uog.edu/atisa. The deadline to apply is June 10.

(Daily Post Staff)