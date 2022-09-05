UOG offers activities in recognition of September as World Alzheimer’s Month

Raising awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia is critical to getting patients the care they need. The University of Guam announced recently in a press release that it will be offering a training and certification program in dementia advanced care, as well as virtual presentations by Guam’s public guardian and a local writer and genealogist this month in recognition of September as World Alzheimer’s Month. The training will be done through the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program of the UOG School of Health.

Beginning this month and continuing through the fall, UOG said in the release, G/M GWEP will provide an opportunity for caregivers of people with dementia to participate in an online training and certification program called CARES® Dementia Advanced Care™. The award-winning program has six modules, UOG said, including Making a Connection with the Person; Eating Well; Recognizing Pain; Minimizing Falls; Rethinking Wandering; and Minimizing and Eliminating Restraints. Participants who complete all six modules will receive a certification of completion. UOG said in the release that CARES® was created by HealthCare Interactive®, an organization that specializes in online training for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. All of the CARES® training programs were developed in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Association and include evidence-based strategies grounded in the Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Care Practice Recommendations, UOG said in the release.

In addition, Guam’s public guardian, attorney Marcelene Santos, will present “Legal Issues for the Elderly,” on Sept. 14 and Sept. 17. The presentations will address guardianship and legal documents that include power of attorney, revocable living trust, advance health care directive and living will.

Local writer and genealogist Jillette Torre Leon-Guerrero will present “Reminiscence Therapy and Life Story Writing,” on Sept. 28 and Oct. 1. This presentation will teach family caregivers how to conduct reminiscence therapy with older adults and people with dementia and provide an opportunity to participate in collaborative memoir writing to preserve cherished memories and promote positive mental health.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The release states that the training program and presentations are part of the ongoing online support groups for family caregivers of people with dementia being conducted by the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program of the University of Guam School of Health.

According to UOG, the GWEP dementia support group sessions are held remotely on Zoom every Wednesday evening and Saturday morning year-round. The sessions are free of charge to partners, family members, and other caregivers of people with dementia who have ties to Guam and the Micronesian region.

For more information, contact Iain Twaddle or Nikolas Gutierrez at 671-735-2883 or gwep.tgss@triton.uog.edu or Rhoda Orallo at 671-735-3277 or r.orallo@hspguam.com.

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of an award totaling $749,313 with zero percentage financed with nongovernmental sources, according to the release.