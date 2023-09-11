UOG offers virtual training on dementia and elderly abuse prevention

A program conducted by the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program, also known as GWEP, of the University of Guam School of Health, continues to offer free support and guidance virtually for caregivers of community members with dementia, UOG stated in a press release.

GWEP made the announcement regarding its intention to provide individuals with the opportunity to enroll in the CARES Elder Abuse Awareness and Prevention virtual training and certification program. According to the release, the primary objective of this program is to enhance participants' ability to identify signs of abuse and implement preventive measures.

Globally, elder abuse poses a significant risk to the psychological and physical well-being of senior citizens by behaviors that cause injury or have a high potential of doing so. According to the United States Department of Justice, elder abuse can take various forms, including neglect, abandonment, financial exploitation, physical and psychological abuse and sexual assault.

Since its first launch in the fall of 2020, the online program has given attendees the chance to explore a range of topics related to dementia and routine activities.

The sessions often attract an estimated attendance ranging from 50 to 80 participants on average, according to Nikolas Gutierrez, co-facilitator of GWEP.

“This is a forum for people to get together to talk about the struggles they have experienced with caregiving, some of the blessings that come along with having the roles of the caregiver, and really just reaching out to other participants or others who have had experience caregiving to get any advice, words of wisdom, words of support, as they're going through their caregiving journey,” Gutierrez told The Guam Daily Post during an interview.

After attending all four sessions, according to Gutierrez, a certificate of completion can be obtained. However, participants can gain certification that can be applied toward a nursing program or becoming a certified nursing assistant, and earn four credit hours by attending all four modules and passing the exam.

Additionally, Gutierrez added that approximately 15 to 20 participants complete the entire program and receive the certification.

The program has four modules, with the first three modules conducted last month and the fourth module offered this month. Makeup sessions for all four modules are also being offered this month, UOG stated in the release.

Numerous professionals, such as neurologists and pathologists, give presentations in addition to the training. The Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Senior Citizens addressed and presented all the resources offered to the elderly during a recent session.

“This is an extremely humbling experience to kind of go in because we get a lot of feedback from our participants. It's an amazing group of people that we're working with. Family caregivers give their heart and soul into the work they're doing for their loved ones and it's an honor to be part of their journey to do anything that we can to make their journey a little bit easier to find whatever information that we can to provide whatever support that we can as they're walking the path of caregiving,” Gutierrez said. “The support group is open to all families and caregivers. If you're a caregiver in the past, an interested community member, or someone that might be a caregiver in the future, you are welcome to join.”

Furthermore, these sessions are offered to the public in Guam and throughout Micronesia, he said.

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the United States Department of Health and Human Services as part of an award totaling $866,294.00 with zero percentage financed with nongovernmental sources. According to the release, the contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by HRSA, HHS or the U.S government.

The following schedule will apply to the virtual sessions for September:

• Module 1: What is Elder Abuse? (makeup session)

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13

• Module 2: Dementia and Elder Abuse (makeup session)

10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 16

• Module 3: The CARES® Approach and Elder Abuse Prevention (makeup session)

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20

• Module 4: Community Resources (makeup session)

10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 23

Schedule for Certification Exam:

• 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27

• 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 30

Participants can attend the Wednesday or Saturday sessions using the following Zoom links:

• Wednesday sessions: https://zoom.us/j/92072878067

• Saturday sessions: https://zoom.us/j/91243370958

For more information, contact Iain Twaddle or Nikolas Gutierrez at 671-735-2883, or email gwep.tgss@triton.uog.edu.