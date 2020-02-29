UOG outlines 5-year plan, aims for doctoral professional university

The University of Guam on Friday launched its 2019–2024 Para Hulo’ Strategic Plan. “Para Hulo’” is CHamoru for the university’s Latin motto, “excelsior,” or “ever upward.”

The five-year plan will guide the university for its next accreditation site visit in 2024 from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission.

In carrying out the plan’s six initiatives, “More of our students will succeed, more of our citizens will be well-educated, and more opportunities will be realized … and we’ll be making an even greater impact on the economy, the culture, and the quality of life in Guam and all of Micronesia,” President Thomas W. Krise said to an audience of university faculty and staff and government officials.

The six key initiatives of the plan are:

• Being recognized as a research university;

• Leading as a partnership university;

• Enriching the student experience;

• Becoming a model for operations and customer service in Guam and Micronesia;

• Growing financial resources; and

• Building and sustaining campus infrastructure.

As a “research university,” UOG will work to become a doctoral professional university, which requires securing more than $5 million in annual federal research funds — UOG already far exceeds this at more than $17 million — and will lead to the development of UOG’s first doctoral degree programs.