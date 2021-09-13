UOG Press book to help raise suicide awareness

In line with Suicide Awareness Month this month, an upcoming title from the University of Guam Press – “Dry Nights” by local poet Pep Borja – will raise funds to support youth suicide prevention. Prior to the book’s official release in October, UOG Press will accept preorders. From every sale, $2 will be set aside to fund a project that will solicit youth-generated stories and films about suicide, according to a release from UOG.

Borja describes "Dry Nights" as a collection of “reflections about what it’s like to be close to someone.” UOG Press describes it as “unapologetic in its ambiguity, intrigue, and powerful imagery of intimate and often-taboo subjects, including heartbreak, addiction, sensuality, and suicide.”

“Dry Nights” will be available starting Oct. 2, with a book signing from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the atrium of the UOG Humanities and Social Sciences building.

The book can be preordered now for $12 at https://uogpress.com/