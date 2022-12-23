The public is welcome to attend a series of art workshops and art exhibits called "Pictures That Tell a Story," organized by the University of Guam Press, or UOG Press, until Jan. 3, 2023, UOG Press announced in a press release.

Although these events are free of charge, those who are interested in participating in the workshops must be 15 years old or older, according to the press release.

“We want to promote and celebrate our artists and we thought it would be a great opportunity to showcase not just our books, but the pictures that are in them. That also kind of tells a story of their own,” said Via De Fant, UOG Press publicist.

The events are held from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. at the Lees-Reyes Gallery, Tumon Sands Plaza, second floor.

“We also had a couple of the artists speak with any viewers or audiences about their pieces,” De Fant added. “ It's not very often that we as a press get to host events like this because we mostly promote books, but this was especially special to us just because we got to explore the more artsy side of our art books.”

The events, held by the UOG Press in collaboration with the Lees-Reyes Gallery exhibition, are made possible by the support of the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency, UOG Press said in the release.