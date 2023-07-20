The University of Guam Press will be launching "Juanit," its second book by acclaimed CHamoru author Chris Perez Howard, during a special event next Friday in Hagåtña.

The event will be held Friday, July 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Nieves M. Flores Memorial Library in Hagåtña. It will be open to the public, and there will be free refreshments.

"'Juanit' is a young adult novel that tells the story of a young girl of mixed ancestry who is uprooted from her home in Guam," UOG Press stated in its announcement. "When a series of painful events lead her back to the island, she must learn how to make peace with both sides of her identity."

The novel is inspired by the experiences of Howard and two of his friends during the period in which the novel takes place.

"At an early age, I was aware that I was of mixed ancestry. In my youth, when someone would question my identity, I told them I was 'half-American and half-Guamanian,'" Howard writes in the book's preface. "It took me a long time to understand that neither term defined me. Today, if someone asks me, I tell them that I am CHamoru."

The novel also explores themes that may be unsettling to some readers, such as sexual abuse, teen pregnancy, drug use and the loss of a parent, the news release states.

"While these themes may be hard to talk about, it's important that we do not shy away from them," said Via De Fant, UOG Press publicist. "It's through critical discussions of hard topics that we can strengthen communities and bridge gaps, especially with our youth. We invite people to join us at this special launch to learn more about 'Juanit' and its importance in the literary community."

"Juanit" is available for purchase online at the UOG Press website, as well as at bookstores on the island, including Bestseller and the Triton Store at UOG.

The book is available for a presale price of $15.

Howard's first novel, "Mariquita - Revisited," will also be available for purchase at the launch.

"The book, tragic and tender with its honesty, chronicles the resilience of Howard's mother during the waning days of World War II," the release adds. "It is considered one of the most widely read novels about the wartime experience in Guam."

Readers can purchase "Juanit" and "Mariquita - Revisited" for a special bundle price of $27.

