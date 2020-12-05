UOG professor earns Japan Foreign Minister’s Commendation

A Foreign Minister’s Commendation was awarded to Toyoko Kang, professor of the Japanese language at the University of Guam, for fiscal year 2020.

The Consulate General of Japan in Hagåtña shared the news in a press release, noting that Kang’s teaching career is a fine example of the promotion of mutual understanding between Japan and the United States, as well as Japan and Guam.

The Foreign Minister’s Commendation recognizes the many students of various cultural backgrounds to whom she’s taught the Japanese language. Kang reached about 3,500 students over the course of 35 years while at the University of Texas. She started teaching there in 1985. She transferred and, in 1993, started teaching the Japanese language at the University of Guam, where she’s worked with 2,200 students.

The Foreign Minister’s Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, in order to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas. The commendations also aim to promote the understanding and support of the Japanese public for the activities of the recipients.