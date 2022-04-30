UOG program hosts substance abuse web forum

Organizers of a public forum aim to reduce substance abuse on Guam and improve access to needed help.

The forum, “Applying Public Health Policy to Substance Use Disorder" is hosted by the University of Guam Master of Public Administration program graduating class.

The event will take place virtually, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, April 30, via Zoom, UOG stated in a press release.

MPA student Renee Q. Carpela revealed more about what to expect from the upcoming event.

“The forum aims to break the stigma surrounding substance use disorder and allow for an understanding of how public health policies can benefit the community overall,” Carpela said.

Participants will learn more about substance use disorder in Guam and the ways drugs affect health and public safety, the university stated in the press release.

A panel with expertise spanning advocacy, law enforcement, treatment and recovery and justice, will feature:

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, U.S. District Court of Guam (Drug Offender Reentry Program).

Chief of Police Stephen Ignacio, Guam Police Department.

Athena Duenas, supervisor, Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

Valerie Reyes, director, Salvation Army Lighthouse Recovery Center.

Jesse Mendiola, advocate for individuals recovering from substance use disorder.

To register, visit url.uog.edu/mpa-webinar.

For more information, contact Rhoda Basto at bastor@gotritons.uog.edu.