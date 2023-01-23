UOG program receives $597K

CAP1:

FOOD FRIENDS: One of the activities of the Children’s Healthy Living Program, brings its message to an elementary school in May 2019 to promote healthy eating.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

==

Making an effort to promote healthy diets among children and enhancing food and nutrition security, the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture will grant the University of Guam Cooperative Extension and Outreach $597,267, according to a press release.

This award is made possible through the Children's Healthy Living Food Systems initiative, also known as CHL Food Systems. CHL was the program's initial phase and was effective in combating childhood obesity in the Pacific region.

“The CHL Food Systems grant is timely with the recent rise in food costs and new environmental and post-pandemic challenges that influence food access and availability for children and families,” said Dr. Tanisha F. Aflague, a registered dietitian nutritionist and UOG extension faculty who leads the program locally.

The initiative is being administered on island by UOG, with the University of Hawaii serving as the Pacific region coordinator.

During the next five years, this endeavor will create a model of the regional food supply chain and can then provide recommendations for minimizing food waste and improving children's diet, nutrition, and overall health.

“Long term, we aim to help prevent chronic disease in households and communities across the U.S.-affiliated Pacific insular area,” said principal investigator Dr. Rachel Novotny, nutrition faculty at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

The program also aims to educate the Pacific's future generation of food and nutrition resiliency specialists, the press release stated.

Selected to serve as graduate assistants for CHL Food Systems on Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, were; Kristi Hammond, a St. John's School and UOG alumna with a master's in sustainable agriculture, food, and natural resources; and Hannah Shai, a holder of a Master of Public Health in nutrition. According to the press release,they are receiving financing from the program to earn their doctorate at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa in the field of nutritional sciences.

“Numerous individuals and organizations in Guam are working toward creating a healthier, more resilient food system, and I hope to contribute to these ongoing efforts,” Hammond said.

For more information, contact Gabrielle Damian Guam Project Manager, CHL Food Systems, at ookag@triton.uog.edu or visit the program’s website at www.chl-pacific.org.

**Bold/Italic**

Daily Post Staff