UOG regents name Diaz chair of Presidential Search Committee

The search for the 12th president of the University of Guam is underway. The position’s opening was officially announced Feb. 1 and by April the university hopes to have a pool of candidates.

During the UOG Board of Regents meeting Feb. 23, an update to the search was provided and it appears the university has yet to begin reviewing any applications.

It was announced that UOG Regent Agapito Diaz would lead the search for president as chair of the Presidential Search Committee. He gave his first report to the board Thursday.

“The PSC has met three times,” he reported to the board. "The job announcement for president was officially announced on Feb. 1, 2023. The closing date for the announcement is March 17, 2023."

The job announcement for the position lays out what the university is looking for in its next president.

"The next president will be an accomplished, innovative leader who will build upon the Para Hulo’ strategic plan and will implement a progressive and evolving strategy for excellence and growth,” the announcement states.

The president will report to the UOG Board of Regents, which noted in the job announcement that the best candidate "will possess the experience, skills and drive required to shape the future of UOG, while exemplifying the character and ethics expected in a highly visible and trusted university and community leader.”

The requirements for the position include five years of experience in senior academic leadership at or above the level of dean or director, or comparable professional executive experience. Another requirement is an understanding of the people of Guam and Micronesia.

According to Diaz, “after the closing date, the committee is charged with reviewing all of the applications.”

The board is hopeful that by April there will be a pool of finalists for selection.

The next president will take over the role from Thomas Krise, who will be stepping down in August after he wraps up his five-year term as the university’s 11th president.