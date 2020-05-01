UOG regents to amend retroactive section of differential pay policy

The University of Guam Board of Regents will be amending its resolution to make differential pay retroactive.

On April 23, regents voted on Resolution 20-13, adopting the Response Differential Pay Policy. The policy reflects the governor's differential pay policy outlined in Executive Order 2020-08.

A section of the resolution, which makes the pay retroactive to the date the governor signed the executive order of March 14, was based on the anticipation of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signing Bill 326-35.

However, the governor, on April 28 vetoed Bill 326. UOG spokesman Jonas Macapinlac said with that in mind, the board will be amending the resolution.

“Retroactive payments would have only been possible by law. If the Governor had signed the bill into law, UOG and all agencies would have had the authority to provide retroactive payments,” Macapinlac noted. “Since the bill was vetoed, we do not have that ability or authority.”

Gov. Leon Guerrero did, on the same day she vetoed the bill, send to the Legislature proposed legislation similar to Bill 326 with some modifications. It does allow the differential pay and make it retroactive to March 14. The Legislature hasn’t yet noted what action its going to take on the governor’s proposed legislation.

Differential pay categories

The differential pay, according to UOG’s new policy, is only available during the "public health emergency and in response to COVID-19, any UOG employee who, in the line or scope of his or her employment, constitutes an essential employee within any of the following categories shall be entitled to a COVID-19 hazardous pay differential."

Category 1: 25% differential pay for employees whose jobs bring them in direct contact or in close physical proximity to a population infected with or reasonably suspected to be infected with COVID-19.

Category 2: 15% for employees who may come into contact with or be in close physical proximity to a population infected with or reasonably suspected to be infected with COVID-19.

Category 3: 10% for employees whose positions do not allow them to perform remote work and who are mandated by UOG's administration to perform their job duties at physical worksites predetermined by their supervisors.

Additionally, the UOG president and vice presidents are excluded from the differential pay policy, except for instances when their assigned duties require an exposure level of risk defined in Categories 1 and 2.