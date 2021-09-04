UOG reopens as vaccine clinic amid surge in cases

Guam's COVID-19 vaccination goes back to the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao starting today, and will be held Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This comes as Guam sees surges in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization, propelled by the highly transmissible delta variant.

Capt. Mark Scott, spokesperson for the Guam National Guard, which operates the UOG vaccination clinic, on Friday said the reopening of the venue will address increased demand for dose 1 because of the governor's executive order mandating vaccination, as well as the demand for dose 2.

Booster shots as early as this month are also anticipated to draw more people, thus the need for a bigger venue, he said.

The UOG clinic, which opened on Jan. 26, has been the center of Guam's COVID-19 vaccination through most of the pandemic.

The Guam National Guard operates the UOG vaccination clinic together with, and in support of, the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Moreover, the Guam National Guard's 502 (f) federally funded orders were set to expire in September, but were recently extended to December so the Guard shifted back into gear, Scott said.

Guam currently has more than 41,000 doses of Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines, and has the ability to request more, if needed.

When Guam started seeing a slowdown in vaccination a few months ago, authorities decided to right-size the venue and bring it to Micronesia Mall at the time, Scott said.

Micronesia Mall General Manager Fred Yamon said Micronesia Mall has been providing free space to DPHSS and the Guam National Guard for COVID-19 vaccination, as part of mall owner Goodwind Development Corp.'s commitment to a better and safer community.

Beginning next week, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Micronesia Mall will operate only Thursdays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will be operated by DPHSS, in partnership with other agencies.

Nearly 81% or 109,941, of vaccine-eligible residents of Guam, or those at least 12 years old, have already been fully vaccinated as of this week.

Where to get vaccinated next week: