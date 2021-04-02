UOG revenues rise, thanks to federal aid, as GovGuam support for operations decreases

The University of Guam posted a 7% increase in revenues from $95 million in 2019 to $101 million in 2020, according to an audit conducted by Deloitte & Touche and released Thursday by the Office of Public Accountability.

Of the $101 million in revenues in fiscal year 2020, UOG received $36.5 million from GovGuam appropriations, $33.7 million from federal grants and contracts, and $13.7 million from tuition and fees. The remaining $16.1 million came from different sources, such as auxiliary revenue and local contracts, according to UOG.

UOG's revenues increased even when GovGuam appropriations for UOG’s general operations have been decreasing, from $30 million in fiscal 2018, to $27 million in fiscal 2019 and 2020, and $25 million in fiscal 2021.

“The annual decrease in base funding for general operations has posed a significant challenge over the last few years,” UOG President Thomas Krise stated in a press release. “Our government and the island receive a significant return on investment from UOG. We believe that the University of Guam is key to the island’s economic recovery from the pandemic, and we are hopeful that our base funding will improve as the island recovers.”

UOG’s operating expenses also increased by 13%, from $91.1 million in 2019 to $102.7 million in 2020. The report attributed this increase in expenses to new requirements in governmental accounting standards and to the awarding of CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds to students.

UOG received $4.5 million in CARES Act relief funds in fiscal 2020. Half of the amount went directly to students for emergency financial aid grants and 50% for the institution. Later in the year, UOG received an additional $2.28 million for student aid and $4.67 million for the institution to address costs related to responding to the pandemic, which included student and faculty support for online learning and health and safety protocols for the campus.

UOG received a "clean audit opinion" from the auditors and UOG achieved its sixth consecutive year qualifying as a low-risk auditee.

“A clean audit and six consecutive years as a low-risk auditee are testaments to the university’s dedication to fiscal responsibility and integrity,” stated Krise. “Throughout the pandemic, we have continued to focus on our mission, which has also meant managing additional federal funds through the CARES Act and providing nearly $8 million in direct grant aid and reimbursements to students.”