UOG revises card policy after spa day

The University of Guam has updated its policy on the use of government credit cards after a UOG dean's card was used for several people to go on a spa day for wellness.

"UOG updated its credit card policy and provided additional training to employees to further clarify what are allowable and unallowable purchases," Jonas Macapinlac, UOG director of integrated marketing and communications, said in a statement Wednesday.

More than a dozen UOG officials and personnel who are authorized to make purchases on the university's behalf have official credit cards.

The spa-day spending occurred in July 2019.

It was during a review of credit card charges that UOG's finance office flagged the spending.

Following the incident, UOG updated its credit card policy and provided additional training on proper credit card use in November 2019.

A UOG credit card was used at Beng Teng Spa for a wellness retreat activity as part of a staff development day for nine staff members in the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, UOG stated.

A charge of $450 was made to the official credit card issued to CLASS Dean James Sellmann, UOG confirmed. The purchase was funded by nonappropriated funds, which are government funds and not taxpayer funds appropriated through the legislative spending authorization process, UOG stated.

"UOG reviews and reconciles every credit card purchase, and cardholders are required to provide supporting documentation for each purchase," UOG stated. "If an unallowable purchase has been made, steps are taken in accordance with university policy," UOG's statement added.

In accordance with its processes, UOG reviewed the transaction and determined that it did not meet the definition of an allowable purchase based on policy, according to UOG's statement.

"The use of an official credit card is an important responsibility, and UOG policies and procedures reflect this importance," the university stated.

The issue was also briefly discussed Monday at a legislative committee hearing on UOG's budget.

UOG is planning to increase its tuition rates by 5% in August. Depending on the budget, UOG may implement a second 5% increase between January and May 2021.

This amounts to roughly $1 million in additional revenue for each 5% increase, according to UOG President Thomas Krise.