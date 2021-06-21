UOG ROTC awards Top Cadets for 2020-2021

The University of Guam ROTC program has named its top cadets and distinguished performers from the past academic year as recipients of ROTC awards. The awardees were honored with plaques and certificates over a hog roast at Hamamoto Tropical Fruit World before the semester ended.

John Joseph Bautista, who graduated from the University of Guam on May 23 with a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in human resource management and who was commissioned as a second lieutenant the day prior, was named the program’s Top Cadet as well as the George C. Marshall Leadership Award winner.

Also among the more than two dozen 2020-2021 UOG ROTC awardees recognized at the Hamamoto gathering were Lidio Fullo, Top Freshman Cadet; Ryniel Di Ramos, Top Sophomore Cadet; Brandon Salas, Top Junior Cadet; and Emilyn Santos, Top Senior Cadet.