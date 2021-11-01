Eleven cadets from the University of Guam Army ROTC program tested their skills at the 8th Brigade ROTC Ranger Challenge Competition from Oct. 23–24 at the Oregon National Guard’s Camp Rilea. The cadets measured their skills in rifle marksmanship, land navigation, map reading, physical fitness and teamwork against other schools.

The UOG cadets defeated ROTC teams from larger universities, including the University of Washington, University of Alaska and Seattle University, earning a seventh place finish in the military skills and physical fitness competition, according to a release from UOG.

The members of the UOG ROTC Ranger Challenge team who competed at Camp Rilea include Noel-Brandon Degracia, Louis Randall, Deja Whitt, Gavin Whitt, Dan Ryan Tumaquip, Remoh Nel Sanchez, Brandon Salas, Jeffrey Seo, Brandon Flores, Talia Meno and Enriquo Nedlic.

(Daily Post Staff)