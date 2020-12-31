A graduate of the University of Guam's Army ROTC program has continued to excel in the year following his graduation and commissioning.

2nd Lt. Michael Schommer, who graduated last December, also earned the nationwide Army ROTC honor of being a Distinguished Military Graduate.

More recently, between February and October, Schommer earned multiple distinctions while completing the Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course at the U.S. Army Infantry School at Fort Benning, Ga., and the U.S. Army Ranger School, according to a UOG press release.

Schommer graduated first in his class during the 19-week Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course, earning him the Army Commendation Medal from his infantry leaders. He shot “expert” on his assigned M4 carbine rifle during the course and went on to complete the Bradley Leader Course, which equips leaders to effectively fight and maneuver Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

He also earned the title of “Iron Man” for being the most physically fit in his class, the press release states.

Finally, Schommer earned the Ranger Tab by completing the 62-day U.S. Army Ranger School, which is billed as “the Army’s toughest course and the premier small-unit tactics and leadership school.” He completed Ranger School events in the forests of Fort Benning, the mountains of Dahlonega, Ga., and the coastal swamp environment of Florida’s panhandle at Eglin Air Force Base.

“2nd Lt. Schommer didn’t stop at just physical feats,” said Lt. Col. Shaun S. Conlin, Schommer’s commander. “He also attained the highest GPA within his platoon and the company, earning him the title of Distinguished Military Honor Graduate for IBOLC Class 03-20. 2nd Lt. Schommer’s accomplishments bring great credit upon himself, the Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course, the University of Guam’s ROTC program, and the United States Army.”

Schommer expressed gratitude to the ROTC staff at UOG for their guidance and support.

“I took a great deal of knowledge from what I learned at UOG and applied it towards this course. I’m proud to say that I graduated from UOG and will be forever thankful for the ROTC cadre’s hard work and dedication towards the cadets.”

Schommer will now assume duties as an active-duty Mechanized Infantry Platoon leader in Fort Bliss, Texas, where he will be charged with leading 35–40 soldiers and noncommissioned officers.