UOG ROTC program honors cadets in virtual ceremony

The University of Guam Army ROTC program honored several of its cadets and recent graduates with awards at its virtual commissioning ceremony on May 22. The ceremony also awarded ROTC cadets at the Northern Marianas College in Saipan who will complete their officer training through UOG.

"The cadets worked really hard this year, and they absolutely deserve the recognition they are getting," said Master Sgt. Rocky Duran, senior military science instructor at the University of Guam.

Brendan Santos, who will graduate from UOG this month and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve on May 23, received several major awards, including the Top Cadet of the Program Award, the Superior Cadet Decoration Award and the George C. Marshall Leadership Award. He also served as the cadet battalion commander last fall.

"It is an honor to receive this award among all the intelligent and hardworking cadets in the Triton Warrior Battalion," Santos said. "To my peers, cadre, family and fellow cadets, I thank you for your support and assistance throughout my college career. I know that the skills I have learned from you all will be useful during my time in the Army, and my future troops will benefit from the values that I have developed from my time in the Triton Warrior Battalion."

The awardees

Other awardees were:

• Top Freshman Cadet: Amber Pangelinan

• Top Sophomore Cadet: Amarah San Nicolas

• Top Junior Cadet: John Bautista

• Top Senior Cadet: Kortney Camacho, Lucand Camacho

• Superior Cadet Decoration Award: Enriquo Nedlic, Louis Randall, John Martinez, Brendan Santos

• USAA "Spirit" Award: Vicente Bamba

• Military Order of the World Wars Medal of Merit: Brian Borja, Amarah San Nicolas, Brian Legaspi

• Military Order of Foreign Wars Medal: John Perez, Louis Randall

• Military History Best Student Award: Lorenz Junio

• Physical Fitness Performance Award: Brendan Santos, Vicente Bamba, Lucand Camacho, Jeanie Nguyen, John Perez, Justin Cayading, Brian Legaspi, Larry Llegado, John Martinez, Brandon Pablo, Adam Pangelinan, Brandon Salas

• Sergeant York Award: Lucand Camacho

• Cadet Achievement Award: Jgeth Bautista, Louis Randall, Lorenz Junio, Justin Cayading, Alex Aguero, Vicente Bamba

• Cadet Commendation Award: Christian Carino, Amos Dumapat, Joseph Aquino, Jude Tenorio, John Bautista, Jordana Finona, Larry Llegado, Brandon Pablo

• "And Then Some" Award: Amber Pangelinan, Brian Legaspi, Shawn Balinas