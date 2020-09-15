Faced with an unprecedented era for education, the University of Guam’s Educational Talent Search Program is changing the way it reaches out to students.

Most of its services were moved online following the initial closure of GDOE schools due to COVID-19 in March.

“We had to move our summer program for our 8th graders online,” said Sophia Madlambayan, an academic assistant with ETS. “So, in addition to teaching our subject material, we had to take a moment to teach our students about how to use the Zoom platform.”

Erickson Aquino, senior academic assistant says with the current pandemic, education and how students learn have become a challenge.

“By providing support to students through bi-weekly online Zoom conference calls for educational workshops, college transition sessions, homework support, tutorial connections, we aim to connect students to the necessary resources in order to pass their classes, get good grades, graduate high school, and to encourage them to enroll to college.” Aquino said.

The program has outlined procedures for safely providing services to participants according to their chosen instructional model.

As part of the federally funded TRiO Programs, ETS is a free college preparatory program which identifies and serves students who have the potential to succeed in higher education, according the press release. Eligible participants must be middle or high school students who are potential first-generation college students and have met the family income guidelines established by the U.S. Department of Education.

Target middle schools include: Agueda I. Johnston Middle School, Astumbo Middle School, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, Untalan Middle School, and Vincente S.A. Benavente Middle School.

Target high schools include: George Washington High School, John F. Kennedy High School, Okkodo High School, Simon Sanchez High School, and Tiyan High School.

To learn more, call 735-2246 or visit www.etsuog.wixsite.com/etsguam.