Austin J. Shelton, who leads the University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant was one of the speakers at the first-ever Obama Foundation Democracy Forum held Nov. 17 in New York City.

The event was held at the Javits Center in Manhattan, in partnership with Columbia University and the University of Chicago.

"After thousands of years of thriving on her own, our sustainable existence was interrupted," Shelton told the forum audience. "When we lost ourselves, ... we became dependent on outside resources. We stopped caring for our land in traditional ways and today we are now dependent on importing over 90% of all of the food and goods we consume. However, our people are hopeful that this is just an interruption in our sustainable existence."

Shelton also is the steering committee co-chair of the Guam Green Growth public-private partnership, which is connected to sustainability efforts out of the United Nations, and is an associate professor at UOG.

"Climate change is an existential crisis across the whole planet, but even more so, it's a clear and present danger in island places that contributed the least to the impacts of climate change, to the causes of climate change. (We) now suffer its wrath. We experience rising sea level. More frequent and intense storms. Warming waters that bleach and kill our coral reefs," said Shelton.

The Obama Foundation states that its mission is to inspire, empower and connect people to change their world. Former President Barrack Obama joined pro-democracy thinkers, leaders and activists from around the world to focus on what they deemed the biggest challenges democratic institutions face today.

"We need real democracies in U.S. island territories. In Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, we're all still unincorporated U.S. territories. Meaning that we don't have political status, that we are possessions of the United States unable to vote for president," Shelton said, adding, "even though a lot of us like President Obama very much."

In 2019, Shelton was part of the first group of Obama Foundation Leaders: Asia-Pacific. The group included 200 emerging civic leaders from 33 nations and territories in the region who participated in a yearlong leadership program.

Shelton was one of three speakers in the Lightning Talk: Climate-Proofing Democracy segment at the Obama Forum.

"We're working on these things at a local level, but we do need allies like you at the national and global level to help us by supporting our quests for self-determination. Now, as islands, we have struggles, but we are not powerless. That's why we are taking hope to action. To end our interruption in our sustainable existence," Shelton told the forum. "We build on our legacy of ancient island wisdom, innovate in the present and navigate the waters to our sustainable future. "

His presentation included examples of the work done by Guam Green Growth, including the Circular Economy Makerspace and Innovation Hub at CHamoru Village and the G3 Conservation Corps.

"Join us as an ally," he asked the crowd in closing. "Follow islands. After all, in this universe, we are all floating around on an island called Earth."