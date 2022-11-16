UOG schedules job fairs

In an effort to provide employment opportunities to the community, the University of Guam will be hosting face-to-face employer recruitment fairs, the university announced in a press release.

Organized by UOG’s Career Development Office, upcoming job fairs will take place Nov. 16, 17 and 23. Job seekers will have the opportunity to interact with businesses on campus, UOG said in the release

Those seeking employment can choose from a wide range of fields to pursue, including banking, government, insurance, medical and tourism.

The Guam Army National Guard will be one of the participating government sector employers, along with a number of other organizations such as the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Department of Administration and Department of Defense Education Activity.

Employers from the private sector who will be present at the fairs include Community First Guam Federal Credit Union, Takagi and Associates, Baldyga Group and Guam Regional Medical City.

UOG advises candidates to be prepared with hard copies of their resumes and cover letters.