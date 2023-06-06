The University of Guam Sea Grant's aquaculture program donated fresh tilapia to residents as part of post-Typhoon Mawar recovery efforts.

The fish came from the program's recirculating aquaculture system and was distributed May 26 at the Mangilao Mayor's Office, a news release from the university stated.

The aquaculture system serves as a model for nonprofit and community-based organizations interested in starting their own backyard aquaculture systems. UOG Sea Grant started the aquaculture program to also promote practices that combine traditional knowledge with modern techniques.

UOG Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant Director Austin Shelton said that while the aquaculture program was launched to increase food security on the island, program efforts also are focused on providing urgent relief for communities affected by any disaster.

“After a typhoon, this is the time that the island needs food security the most. We are happy to get our tilapia … out into the community to those who need it most in this time of need,” he said.

“Food security and resiliency have come out to be the top priorities now,” said UOG Sea Grant aquaculture specialist Dave Crisostomo. “So all these projects that we are doing for aquaculture and aquaponics are geared toward this goal.”

After receiving the donation, Mangilao Vice Mayor Kevin Delgado commended the program for providing food and promoting sustainability. The donation of fresh tilapia came at a time when many residents lost refrigerated food supplies.

UOG Sea Grant's aquaculture program promotes Goal 14 (Life Below Water) of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which aims to conserve and sustainably use the ocean and marine resources for development.

In addition, sustainable and long-term growth in the aquaculture industry could also contribute to achieving several goals, including Goal 2 (Zero Hunger) and Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).

The Office of the Governor and the governor's Aquaculture Task Force are strategic partners in achieving food security and sustainability.

Information was provided in a release.