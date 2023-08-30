UOG Sea Grant secures $200K grant

A $200,000 grant was secured by the University of Guam Sea Grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Sea Grant College Program, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Water Power Technologies Office.

The funds will help the university with generating insights as well as facilitating engagement in developing Guam's ocean renewable energy, according to a UOG release.

UOG President Anita Borja Enriquez further shared the benefits of the grant for their research.

"This grant empowers our researchers at the University of Guam to play key roles in finding renewable energy sources for our island and reducing our need for fossil fuels in our power plants," she said. "Any step that brings us closer to using more renewable energy sources is a positive move for our island and our planet.”

At the heart of the grant is "Understanding Community Perception Around Ocean Renewable Energy," a community-wide online survey that is designed to gather responses from coastal communities regarding ocean renewable energy.

UOG also stated that there will be a board of Guam's energy leaders and stakeholders who will play a role in the design of the survey, question pre-screening, and suggestions for improvement, with the results later organized in a comprehensive report.

The project is expected to begin this fall.