UOG seeks $41M for next budget year, $13M more than the governor's request

The University of Guam is requesting about $41.3 million in appropriations for next fiscal year with the bulk of that request consisting of funding for general operations, at nearly $34 million.

Another $4.2 million is requested for student financial aid programs, $1.6 million for capital improvements and $1.6 million in continuing special appropriations for various programs.

UOG officials appeared before lawmakers Tuesday to discuss their budget request for Fiscal 2023.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Speaker Therese Terlaje noted that the university is seeking $12.9 million more than requested by the governor in her executive budget request.

"This also is – from the general fund – $11.4 million more than what was allocated last year," Terlaje said.

During budget talks last fiscal year, UOG requested a flat general operations budget but part of that included a 5% increase in tuition, leading the speaker to ask whether the university anticipated another tuition hike.

UOG President Thomas Krise said the tuition increase was offset by rebates using American Rescue Plan funding.

"We anticipate just continuing on this path. Right now, we're the second least expensive land grant university. Only the University of Wyoming is cheaper. We would like to be as affordable as possible and the college affordability initiative is even more important now in the aftermath of this pandemic," Krise said.

Just under 50% of UOG students had been eligible for federal Pell Grants, but the current figure is about 61%, according to Krise. The Pell Grant will see a $400 increase and that will assist UOG in some ways, he said.

"There's, of course, conversation in Congress and the White House about a significantly bigger increase in the Pell. So maybe there's some more hope there. ... Just being able to have more Pell grants enables more students to afford college," Krise said.

UOG spent $3.2 million out of $13.2 million in total institutional ARP funding for student rebates, reimbursements and additional student aid. This institutional funding also supported the university's move to online platforms, COVID-19 mitigation efforts and helped cover lost revenue.

The university still has some ARP funding, which can be spent up to June 2023, according to Krise.

"We have to figure out what we can afford to allow to happen within that time," Krise said.

The university implemented salary increases during COVID-19 years - 2020 and 2021. The impetus for these raises began in 2018, with the recognition that administrator salaries were lagging.

A more current pay scale was adopted and the UOG board gave the president five years to implement that scale, according to Randall Wiegand, the UOG vice president of administration and finance.

"With all the change that was happening at the university, more and more employees, more and more administrators were coming on to the new scale. So in 2020, the decision was made to try to move the remaining 13 administrators to the new scale. And then in April 2021, the second half of the move was made, to get, at that point, 11 remaining administrators onto the new scale,"

Both moves to the new scale cost a total of $175,000, he said. This was done with non-appropriated funds.

Sen. Telo Taitague asked Wiegand why UOG didn't hold off on the pay raises, considering the pandemic and budgetary considerations at the time.

"The way I looked at it, we were asking our people to step up and we had the disparate system. So, while we were asking these people to go the extra mile with all the difficulties of COVID, we felt like we could not continue to ask them to continue being on a lesser pay scale than other administrators at the university," Weigand said.