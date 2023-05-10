UOG seeks applicants for CHamoru research

For anyone interested in researching CHamoru language and culture, the University of Guam is now accepting applications for a training program.

The CHamoru Language and Culture Researcher Training Program is funded by an Administration for Native Americans grant. The goal is to train eligible members of the local workforce to document the CHamoru language and culture through collecting, analyzing and piecing together CHamoru knowledge in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, UOG announced in a press release.

Twenty people will be chosen to participate in the two-year program that will provide training in language and cultural documentation, interviewing, historical document analysis, translation, transcription and how to apply what they will learn toward CHamoru language revitalization, UOG said in the release.

During the first year, program participants will take a total of six UOG courses under the CHamoru Studies and Education programs. The tuition for the courses will be paid entirely by the grant and will be at no cost to the chosen program participants. In addition to the courses, the curriculum will include various workshops and webinars, UOG said.

In the second year, participants will have the opportunity to apply their training by carrying out their own language and/or culture documentation projects under the supervision of the grant’s research associates.

The program is looking for applicants who are proficient in the CHamoru language, can commit time to the two-year program, and have enthusiasm for language and culture documentation and revitalization.