UOG seeks people for ADA study

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone on the island, and for the last year the University of Guam has been working with the Pacific Americans with Disabilities Act Center to conduct research to identify barriers that people with disabilities face accessing health care on island.

Now in its second year, a call-out has been made to individuals with disabilities and health care workers to join the focus group study.

The project is called “Eliminating Barriers for Healthcare Worker Compliance with ADA Responsibilities for Access to Health Care for People with Disabilities,” which began in October 2021.

“Now we are on our second year. The research, what we want to see, is two sides. From the patient side, people with disabilities, we basically want to see what barriers they face when they go see their doctors (and) receive treatment at their health care providers,” said Rosielyn Babauta, assistant professor at UOG's School of Health. “At the same time, we want to look at the health care provider’s side. When they care for patients with disabilities.”

The study will ask health care professionals to identify barriers they encounter when providing care to a person with a disability.

“Are they competent enough to care for them or are there any barriers that they deal with? For example, communicating with deaf patients, with blind patients and so on. We want to see the two sides,” said Babauta, the principal investigator of the study.

Improving care

She hopes the research will reveal the areas of health care that need to be improved on island and lead to solutions that address the factors influencing health care workers' ability, willingness and readiness to assure Americans with Disabilities Act-required equal access and provide quality health care.

“Then we can basically think about strategies on how to help with those barriers,” she said. “Right now, we are going to do a focus group on March 29 and 30. We want to interview persons with disabilities. And when I talk about disabilities, there’s mobility, cognition, independent living, hearing-impaired, vision-impaired and people that can’t care for themselves.”

To date, there are four people with disabilities who have reached out to participate in the focus group, but Babauta is hoping for at least 10 adult participants, 18 years old and older.

The focus group study is part of a larger look at challenges persons with disabilities face nationwide.

“When we talk about individuals with disabilities, the challenges they usually face are with facility access (and) effective communication. I was talking with one client and they were saying they’re not getting the effective communication that they want and reasonable accommodation,” she said. “This is our first focus group here on Guam. And after that, we are going to be moving on to Region IX, so that would be Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada. But first, we are focusing here on Guam.”

The focus group study will be conducted at the University of Guam’s School of Health conference room, where individuals with disabilities grouped by threes will be asked six questions.

“That includes … COVID-19 and telehealth, because we want to find out what were their challenges during the pandemic. It’s a very interesting research project,” she said. “Strategies can be developed … (on) how to have effective communication with patients, how to have facility access and how to make reasonable accommodation for them.”

A flyer regarding the focus group study call-out noted that barriers to health care access include poor facilities access, lack of transportation and limited health professional training and education about caring for people with disabilities.

According to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of the Census, the U.S. has more than 41 million people with a disability, constituting 12.7% of the population. Over 5.6 million people with disabilities in the U.S. are in federal Region IX.