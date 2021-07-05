A study that aims to learn more about Pacific Islanders’ knowledge and understanding of COVID-19 and COVID-19 testing.

Pacific Islanders — defined as people from Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Tonga, Hawai’i, and Palau — collectively have among the highest morbidity and mortality rates associated with COVID-19 in the United States, according to a press release.

Up to $35 in incentives is available for completing two questionnaires and referring up to a maximum of three other interested and willing Pacific Islanders.

The study, titled UOG RADx-UP: Protecting Life Project (Puipuia le Ola/Prutehi I Lina’la) is one of 69 projects across the United States funded by the National Institutes of Health. RADx-UP stands for the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (in) Underserved Populations. This project is a partnership between the University of Guam and the University of Hawai`i John A. Burns School of Medicine, and both sites are actively seeking to recruit up to 800 participants in Guam and 4,000 participants in Hawaii.

Eligible participants must:

• self-identify as Pacific Islander;

• be 18 years of age or older;

• have never tested positive for COVID-19;

• be in Guam for at least three months;

• not have a bleeding problem or disorder, an immune deficiency disorder, or an autoimmune disease.

Participants will be asked to complete two confidential questionnaires and to provide a specimen for COVID-19 testing. In addition, educational sessions will be offered about COVID-19 in the Pacific Islander communities along with information about COVID-19 prevention and testing. To determine eligibility, interested participants may visit https://url.uog.edu/radxup.

For more information, interested residents can contact a UOG RADx-UP research associate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays at (671) 735-0215 or via email at radxup@triton.uog.edu. The project is also on Facebook as “UOG RADx-UP Protecting Life Project.”