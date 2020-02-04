A five-year plan to grow the University of Guam is crippled by inadequate funding and a reduced appropriation in the proposed fiscal 2021 budget won't help much.

The university is hoping to pursue various initiatives as part of a five-year strategic plan but according to UOG President Tom Krise, a challenge with launching the plan is the absence of reserve funding.

"Really, the stability of public funding can help us do this but we also don't have anything to jump start the plan," Krise said during an oversight hearing Monday morning.

Sen. Amanda Shelton, chairwoman of the legislative committee overseeing higher education, said UOG experienced major shortfalls in cash allotments that have proven detrimental to the institution. The 35th Guam Legislature attempted to course correct through the most recent budget acts as well as legislation appropriating supplemental funding, she added.

Tuition increase

UOG is planning to increase tuition rates by 5% in August. Depending on the budget, UOG may implement a second 5% increase in January -May 2021. This amounts to roughly $1 million additional revenue for each 5% increase, according to Krise.

These revenues will go to critical student services, such as a Triton Advising Center, academic advisors and other initiatives.

UOG is aggressively pursuing alternative revenue streams, Krise said. One avenue is auxiliary sources, such as the UOG bookstore and food services. Another is the Water and Environmental Research Institute, which performs testing for companies on island. Another major source is research funding.

"It has to be used for that purpose but it generates more jobs, it generates more tax revenue, it generates more activities as well as solving problems," Krise said.

Universities throughout the nation are diversifying revenue streams to become less dependent on public funding but UOG still needs "that basic foundation of the GovGuam appropriation," he added.

Reduced proposed for FY2021

Sen. Joe San Agustin asked Krise if he knew what the governor proposed in her executive budget request for fiscal year 2021.

Krise said he was aware and that it was "a seriously disinvesting figure."

The governor's budget request totaled to about $30 million compared to the current $33 million for UOG, according to San Agustin.

"I'm concerned about that because when we do get to the budget, I would rather you stay status quo ... and whatever increase you generate, it offsets where ever your shortage is at," San Agustin said.

Questionable spending

Sen. Clynt Ridgell asked about certain purchases, highlighted by media reports, as well as the accuracy of those reports. Purchases included computer video cards, purchases from Ross and a $450 spa session.

"Overall, the University of Guam has been making the case to increase funding from the legislature and also making the case to increase tuition," Ridgell said. "These articles are about questionable credit card spending practices."

The video card was used to build a computer to help monitor and work with high powered photographs of plant life as part of a grant funded project, according to UOG officials. The video card came with several free games as a bundle.

Jonas Macapinlac, the UOG director of integrated marketing communications, said the university captured the purchase and questioned it but learned the video games could not be separated from the bundle and were pre-installed in the card.

"The games are not in use. The purpose of the purchase are for video cards," Macapinlac said.

For the Ross purchases, UOG was trying to create two new rooms in its library, one for nursing mothers and one for a faculty meeting area. The purchases were to buy furniture and carpeting to outfit the rooms.

"Just so we can frame these purchases ... a lot of these purchases can be funded by multiple things. So what's being said out there is being said without context," Macapinlac said.

All the purchases go through the procurement processes and some have purchase orders attached to them, he added.

UOG did flag the purchase of spa services, Macapinlac said. This was part of a staff development day and nine staff did take part in the spa.

"What happened after that is UOG strengthened its credit card policy, required additional training as to what is an allowable and unallowable expense, and now everybody that has a purchase card has gone through that training," he added.