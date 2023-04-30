Students promoted health awareness to their peers, as the University of Guam School of Health put on the "Health Awareness to Reach Tritons" health fair for the eighth year on April 27.

As part of their junior and senior year at UOG, students majoring in health-related degrees are tasked with surveying their fellow Tritons. The survey was comprised of different health indicators including substance use, sleep patterns, physical activity, nutrition, depression, and anxiety.

According to Brandon Salas, student chair of the HART Fair, about 400 were surveyed before the event, which they used as the pool for their data analysis.

“Our main purpose here is to disseminate the findings, the interpretation of the data collected within the past year. We brought it into an event type atmosphere to try to make it fun and to get the students come out,” said Salas.

During the event, students participated in activities that promoted physical fitness such as a limbo event, pushup and pullup contest and a half-court shot to name a few. Each activity correlated to flexibility, muscular endurance, and cardiovascular challenges where each winner received a prize.

“We try to mix in a little fun, mix in a little ‘party time atmosphere’ while keeping our intent of disseminating our data in this event,” said Salas.

Depression, anxiety, stress

Students also set up booths that each centered around different health awareness topics.

For Keani Reyes, a senior at UOG, her booth focused on disseminating data from the Pacific Island Cohort for Students’ Survey, which is based on the 2021 surveys on UOG students.

“Our own focus is on depression, anxiety, and stress. From our data that we collected we found that 24-year-olds, females, and juniors and seniors were most likely to report that they were depressed, anxious, or stressed,” said Reyes.

From her experience conducting the analysis, she found the most interesting thing she learned was what the data revealed and how discussing it with her peers would yield new understandings.

“I liked that the reports for females were identified under all three categories, my group and I were talking about it and we were saying that maybe it’s because females are more likely to admit their feelings -most likely to acknowledge their feelings than men,” said Reyes.

At her booth, Reyes and her team set up three little activities for students to participate in that related to positive self-care.

“We have how do you cope with stress, what part of your life do you love right now, and then our anxiety station which has feel your feelings and then let it go, so you would just write your feelings on a paper and then put it in the jar and then we would burn it after and we don’t read it,” said Reyes. “It’s just a way to let out your feelings.”

She believes this is a great event for students to attend because she knows how important mental health is.

“If they see this data, they can kind of get an idea of our UOG students and how they’re feeling. And how we can cope with stress, or how we can just admit our feelings,” said Reyes.

Laralei Gandaoli, a senior from Simon Sanchez High School who is dual enrolled in UOG, attended the event as a way to support one of her classmates who had a booth.

“I learned how much exercise, our sleep, what we eat how it really affects our lives,” said Gandaoli. “I liked all of the small activities to help you really understand everything here.”

As one of the only females in attendance to attempt the pullup challenge, she wowed her friends by successfully completing five pullups during one of the physical endurance challenges.

"I think it's cool and it gives you a lot of insight," said Gandaoli.