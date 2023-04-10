The University of Guam kicked off its third STEM conference Friday morning. The event, from the College of Natural and Applied Sciences, was the first in-person experience designed, organized and put on by undergraduate students since the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

The conference showcased what students researched recently, and highlighted the plethora of opportunities offered at UOG. The two-day conference was also a way for those interested in STEM, the field covering science, technology, engineering and math, to explore their capabilities and network.

Jerson Monton, a senior in their last semester as a biomedical major, told the Guam Daily Post they participated in the conference for its multiple opportunities.

“I wanted to participate in today’s conference just to network with my research fellows and learn more about what they did during their summer internships and also throughout their whole undergrad. And also network with all the other organizations we have here at the university,” said Monton.

Monton was one of several undergraduate students who were selected as presenters on the first day of the conference.

“My research mainly focuses on the perceived social norms, social influence and accessibility and permissiveness of betel nut use among adolescents here on Guam,” said Monton.

Although few studies exist in understanding risk factors of initiation and maintenance of betel nut use, Monton was able to examine a survey administered among 669 participants from middle schools in Guam between the ages of 11 and 15 years old.

“In general, we found that adolescents that are in the ethnic groups of CHamorus and other Pacific Islanders such as Chuukese, Marshallese, Pohnpei, and Yapese found to have a higher likely chance of initiating and maintaining the use of betel nut,” said Monton.

Monton’s group research also found the use of betel nut “is a part of their culture.”

“I guess, in a way, at home or within their social circles, it’s OK to use, however I do hope in the future that programs would educate the youth of the harmful effects of chewing betel nut should be more implemented in the communities,” said Monton.

Monton said they chose this particular topic to research because of its applicability to the island and its lack of proper study.

“Looking at the younger generations, in terms of betel nut, the practices are quite prominent here on the island. So I wanted to contribute to the ‘research gap,’ to contribute to that area,” said Monton.

As Monton reaches the final days of their undergraduate degree, they hope to do more research and focus on clinical research rather than statistics.

“Doing this was a very eye-opening experience because, for me, statistics is not really my forte. I want to do more that involves patient interactions and be in the lab setting. I do hope that after graduation to be more exposed to that aspect,” said Monton.

'Taught me a lot'

Rckaela Aquino, a junior at UOG, participated at the event as part of an abstract writing assignment from her health sciences professor, Yvette Paulino.

“This is definitely helping us build our dissemination skills, in terms of taking what we learn and disseminating to the public for health science,” said Aquino.

Her group’s research focused on seeing if there was an association between food security and nutrient-dense food consumption among UOG students.

“We used a PICCS survey, PICCS is Pacific Island Cohort of College Students, which is basically a survey that has a bunch of questions asking about different health indicators,” Aquino said, adding the survey was conducted in 2021.

Focusing on the data, Aquino noted her group was unable to obtain proper data to support its hypothesis, which she attributed to factors including COVID-19, different study designs and targeted studies.

“It definitely taught me a lot about research, abstract writing, I definitely did not know any of that. … it’s been a great experience so far,” she said.

Aquino said the research portion of the assignment and the event itself helped her try something out of her comfort zone.

“Trying to figure out the methodology, how to structure our research questions, how to find answers, how to figure out how to go about it, … for most of us, this was the first time we have ever (attempted research like this),” said Aquino.

Kate Moots, CNAS interim associate dean for instruction, said the event was meant to get students to realize that a STEM degree at the University of Guam provides potential for a “tremendous number of opportunities at a much more reasonable cost.”

“Those opportunities exist here and now,” said Moots. “It’s not just a question of how do I have to go to the mainland to get a degree, and then maybe I can come back, but there’s no work. It’s not like that at all. There’s opportunities now for students and there’s opportunities now for professionals.”