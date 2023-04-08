A University of Guam student will trade in his flip-flops for snow gear this summer. Loreto Paulino Jr. was selected as one of 11 students nationwide to be on the Polaris Project research team in Alaska.

Under the Woodwell Climate Research Center, Paulino will utilize his skills as a UOG chemistry major to address climate change and build diversity in science, technology, engineering and math.

“I always keep a humble outlook. I don’t really expect anything from anyone. So, it was a surprise that I got in,” Paulino told The Guam Daily Post. “I feel like it is a great opportunity … I have something for the summer that I can look forward to.”

He first heard about the Polaris Project during his visit to the 2022 Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science Diversity in STEM conference in Puerto Rico, where he met with Nigel Golden, a postdoctoral researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

“I’m looking forward to working with individuals from WHOI … It’s the No. 1 school in oceanography. And, I think him coming from there, his insights will be quite something to look forward to,” Paulino said.

Paulino also expressed how the project will allow him to experience a culture unknown to him and give him a better idea of what types of research he will want to go into in the future for his own doctoral degree.

“The project describes its work, funded by the National Science Foundation since 2008, as investigating the fate of the vast quantities of ancient carbon locked in Arctic permafrost as it melts. It seeks to inform decision-makers and the public about climate change and to train future Arctic researchers,” UOG stated in a press release.

Paulino also noted that this was a great way to diversify STEM and represent Asians and Pacific Islanders in a setting where they don’t generally have a say.

“I immediately thought of Guam and how unfair it is that the people living in this region, who will be hit the hardest by the effects of climate change, are not included in climate votes in the United States,” he said. “This exclusion highlights the urgent need to empower and include the most vulnerable communities in our efforts to tackle climate change.”

In addition, Paulino said he believes he will gain a better network through this research project.

“Not only a better network, but I’m also going to be learning things that other people may not know ... Every research experience I’ve had, I’ve always learned something new … I’m down for learning skills,” he said.

Paulino said the summer project will be an experience unlike anything he’s ever done before - something of a higher caliber.

In April, Paulino will be on his way to Massachusetts, where he will participate in safety training before his expedition.

“He will then spend two weeks in July with the Polaris Project faculty and research staff doing intensive fieldwork in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta of Alaska. Each of the students will conduct their own research project there and then spend another two weeks back at Woodwell Climate Research Center analyzing their data,” UOG stated in the release.