The University of Guam Society of American Military Engineers Student Chapter won the 2020–2021 Distinguished Student Chapter Award from the national organization.

The UOG chapter tied with the chapter at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, according to a press release.

“We are incredibly proud of this award because it communicates that the national organization sees value in the work we have done," said Sean Lee, president of the UOG SAME Student Chapter.

This is the second time the UOG chapter has won the award since it was founded in 2016.

The award recognizes student chapters that actively mentor and support their members as they work toward future careers in engineering.

“We really encourage students from the UOG School of Engineering to network with professionals from industry firms, the government and the SAME Guam Post,” said Ujwalkumar Patil, associate professor of civil engineering and the chapter’s faculty adviser. “And we work hard to connect them with internships and opportunities that will give them a head start in the workforce after graduation.”

The chapter helps arrange field trips and activities to give its members exposure to the industry and opportunities to engage with professional engineers. The chapter also arranged the School of Engineering’s first capstone conference March 31. The conference allowed the university’s first batch of civil engineering students to present their final design projects for their degree to the UOG community and industry professionals.

Lee said he hopes this award will motivate more students to join their student chapter.