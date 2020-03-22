UOG student: Inafa’maolek stronger in times of hardship

Kyle Dahilig, a student at the University of Guam who blogs about the environment and other issues of importance to him, is focusing on the positive as the people off Guam deal with difficult times.

“It wasn’t a matter of if Guam were to get COVID-19, but when. And now that COVID-19 has arrived, the presence of our inafa’maolek culture will be ever more felt,” he wrote.

While Dahilig said he wanted the latest entry in his blog – titled "The Color Earth" – to be “a little more inspiration,” the impetus was a common emotional experienced in times of great uncertainty.

“It started out as fear-based because it’s totally different to prepare for a typhoon as you expect physical things to be damaged ... but for a disease or an outbreak, it’s totally different because you can’t see the damage,” he said.

He said he wanted to touch on how Guam could translate the resiliency it has shown in the past during natural disasters to a pandemic.

“But what does kindness look like in the middle of a pandemic? Will it look different than the care struggling families received post-typhoons?” reads the entry.

Dahilig said he chose his words carefully.

“You have to be really cautious with your word choice and your syntax. Because you don’t want to offend any people but you want to get your point across,” he said.

As an environmental activist, Dahilig has also had to balance how to reconcile the outbreak with the issue of climate change.

“I kind of what to steer away from how COVID-19 is and the effect of the climate crisis because they are obviously connected. But there are so many problems because of climate change and how we are not addressing it,” he said.

Any impact comes at a priceless cost, he said.

“Because of COVID-19 and the outbreak, I saw that there was a reduction in carbon emissions, but I would not say that is necessarily a positive ... people are losing their lives at the same time. It’s like putting a price tag on people’s lives and you can’t really do that,” Dahilig said.

Instead, Dahilig is using his platform to share hope.

“I wanted to focus on something more inspirational in light of all the panic. I wanted to remind people that inafa’maolek is even more present in a time of fear and chaos,” he said.

To read Dahilig's entry entitled "Inaf'meolek in the midst of COVID-19," visit: thecolorearth.com/inafamaolek-in-the-midst-of-covid-19