A majority of the 450-audience members of a University of Guam student-led forum chose Robert Underwood to be Guam’s delegate to Washington, D.C., during polling three times.

The University of Guam Political Science Student Association's held the organization’s 6th Meet the Candidates: Senatorial forum in a three-day series in October.

There were 450 attendees. The forum was streamed on the PSSA Facebook page, and according to organizers it has been viewed by more than 3,400 people.

Of the attendees, 72% indicated they are registered to vote on Guam, and 56% took advantage of early voting.

The audience was provided with a post-attendance mock election ballot with a list of candidates who participated in each night's forum.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to the organization to ask if all audience members were students or if there were voters from the community who were participating in the mock election. There was no response as of press time.

For the mock congressional race, Underwood was the top vote-getter in all three days of the votes, beating incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas by double digits. A majority of votes cast would have to be garnered by Underwood to get a clear shot into the delegate seat. Otherwise, he’d have to go through a run-off with whoever has the second highest number of votes.

Oct. 16:

• Underwood – 47%

• San Nicolas – 26%

• Sen. Wil Castro – 15%

• Do not intend to vote for delegate – 13%

Oct. 23:

• Underwood – 55%

• San Nicolas – 24%

• Castro – 17%

• Do not intend to vote for delegate – 5%

Oct. 30:

• Underwood – 60%

• San Nicolas – 206%

• Castro – 20%

• Do not intend to vote for delegate – 0%

Senatorial race

In the senatorial race, the 450 participants over the three days voted as follows:

Oct. 16:

• Sen. Clynt Ridgell – 64%

• Joanne Brown – 41%

• Chris Carillo – 34%

• Joaquin “Ken” Leon-Guerrero – 29%

• John Ananich – 28%

• Frank Leon Guerrero – 19%

• Jose “Pedo” Terlaje – 19%

• Don Edquilane – 12%

Oct. 23:

• Amanda Shelton – 41%

• Telo Taitague – 14%

• Kelly Marsh – 14%

• Chris Duenas – 8%

• Vicente “Tony” Ada – 5%

• Tina Muña Barnes – 5%

• Fred Bordallo – 5%

• James Moylan – 3%

• Frank Blas Jr. 3%

• Dominic Hernandez – 0%

Oct. 30:

• Therese Terlaje – 57%

• Sabina Perez – 52%

• Mary Torres – 30%

• Joe San Agustin – 17%

• Joseph Cruz – 13%